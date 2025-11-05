Sign up
Photo 2096
Well that’s a relief
I didn’t see any while I was there in the day other than me.
5th November 2025
5th Nov 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2096
Tags
sign
,
scw25
