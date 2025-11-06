Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2097
I offer you a Rose
Yellow roses symbolize joy, friendship, and fresh beginnings. This seems appropriate to share here on 365 for the one week only challenge of negative space.
A negative space filled with positivity.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2820
photos
140
followers
84
following
574% complete
View this month »
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
6th November 2025 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
rose
,
negativespace
,
scw25
,
owo-8
JackieR
ace
Beautiful
November 6th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beautifully taken.
November 6th, 2025
Brian
ace
BOB Exquisite
November 6th, 2025
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
Beautiful
November 6th, 2025
Diana
ace
It looks as good as it sounds.
November 6th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Nicely done
November 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close