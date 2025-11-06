Previous
I offer you a Rose by wakelys
Photo 2097

I offer you a Rose

Yellow roses symbolize joy, friendship, and fresh beginnings. This seems appropriate to share here on 365 for the one week only challenge of negative space.
A negative space filled with positivity.
6th November 2025 6th Nov 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Susan Wakely
JackieR ace
Beautiful
November 6th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautifully taken.
November 6th, 2025  
Brian ace
BOB Exquisite
November 6th, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Beautiful
November 6th, 2025  
Diana ace
It looks as good as it sounds.
November 6th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Nicely done
November 6th, 2025  
