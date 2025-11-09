Sign up
Previous
Photo 2100
Natures own flatlay
Before I rake them up.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2823
photos
141
followers
84
following
575% complete
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
Views
13
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPad
Taken
9th November 2025 10:36am
Tags
leaves
,
lawn
,
flatlay
,
scw25
,
owo-8
Lesley
ace
Lovely variety of shades
November 9th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
So pretty!
November 9th, 2025
