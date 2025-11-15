Sign up
Previous
Photo 2106
The sunflowers are gone
These fields were full of sunflowers throughout the summer.
15th November 2025
15th Nov 25
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2829
photos
141
followers
84
following
576% complete
View this month »
2099
2100
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
15th November 2025 1:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
clouds
,
rural
,
countryside
,
fields
,
hayling
,
scw25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Aww, all bare and empty now. Wait to see what is there next year...
November 15th, 2025
Liz Gooster
ace
Great to see the changes of the seasons - this fallow field is keeping its secrets until next year!
November 15th, 2025
