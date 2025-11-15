Previous
The sunflowers are gone by wakelys
The sunflowers are gone

These fields were full of sunflowers throughout the summer.
15th November 2025 15th Nov 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Aww, all bare and empty now. Wait to see what is there next year...
November 15th, 2025  
Great to see the changes of the seasons - this fallow field is keeping its secrets until next year!
November 15th, 2025  
