Previous
Photo 2107
Playing with water
Possibly other things that I should be getting on with but hey it’s Sunday and a couple of hours to myself.
16th November 2025
16th Nov 25
1
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2830
photos
141
followers
84
following
577% complete
2100
2101
2102
2103
2104
2105
2106
2107
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
16th November 2025 1:39pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
splash
,
watercrown
,
scw25
Diana
ace
Beautiful crown and tones.
November 16th, 2025
