Previous
Sea defences by wakelys
Photo 2109

Sea defences

The rocks are a fairly recent addition. The wooden groins are getting worn by erosion and high tides.
18th November 2025 18th Nov 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
577% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Dramatic angle
November 18th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Lovely geometric minimalist scene
November 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact