Previous
Photo 2110
Cold, sticky, wet snow
Not what I was expecting.
19th November 2025
19th Nov 25
7
4
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
365
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
19th November 2025 10:11am
snow
chichester
scw25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Oooh how exciting! None here, just wet and close to zero.
Lovely framing in this shot.
November 19th, 2025
katy
ace
Superb composition! Terrific winter scene Sue . FAV.
November 19th, 2025
Mags
ace
You captured the snow very well. Great POV!
November 19th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Interesting scene for a television drama.
November 19th, 2025
Diana
ace
You sure captured it beautifully.
November 19th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Super capture! Love that building. Nothing here, though it had obviously rained over night.
November 19th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
same here
November 19th, 2025
