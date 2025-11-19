Previous
Cold, sticky, wet snow by wakelys
Photo 2110

Cold, sticky, wet snow

Not what I was expecting.
19th November 2025 19th Nov 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
578% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Oooh how exciting! None here, just wet and close to zero.

Lovely framing in this shot.
November 19th, 2025  
katy ace
Superb composition! Terrific winter scene Sue . FAV.
November 19th, 2025  
Mags ace
You captured the snow very well. Great POV!
November 19th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
Interesting scene for a television drama.
November 19th, 2025  
Diana ace
You sure captured it beautifully.
November 19th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Super capture! Love that building. Nothing here, though it had obviously rained over night.
November 19th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
same here
November 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact