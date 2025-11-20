Sign up
Photo 2111
Rock in a wave
Player with shutter speed today.
20th November 2025
20th Nov 25
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Tags
sea
rock
scw25
Diana
How gorgeous, I love the softness of the water. At first I thought it was clouds ⛅️
November 20th, 2025
katy
I really like it’s minimalist simplicity, and all the motion you have captured.
November 20th, 2025
