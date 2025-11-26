Enjoying the art?

Sign up
Photo 2117
In the Van Gogh museum.
Not only interesting to see the art but so fascinating people watching.
26th November 2025
26th Nov 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
people
,
museum
,
amsterdam
,
scw25
