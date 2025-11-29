Previous
Patrolling the streets by wakelys
Photo 2120

Patrolling the streets

Of Amsterdam. Carefully patrolling between the tram lines.
29th November 2025 29th Nov 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
JackieR
Makes a change from push bikes eh??!!!
November 29th, 2025  
Kate
Not a location you’d expect to see a mounted patrol
November 29th, 2025  
katy
It must be complicated for the horses to avoid those rails
November 29th, 2025  
