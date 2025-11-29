Sign up
Previous
Photo 2120
Patrolling the streets
Of Amsterdam. Carefully patrolling between the tram lines.
29th November 2025
29th Nov 25
3
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2113
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
724
2114
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
Views
4
4
Comments
3
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
25th November 2025 1:16pm
Privacy
Tags
police
,
horses
,
amsterdam
,
scw25
JackieR
ace
Makes a change from push bikes eh??!!!
November 29th, 2025
Kate
ace
Not a location you’d expect to see a mounted patrol
November 29th, 2025
katy
ace
It must be complicated for the horses to avoid those rails
November 29th, 2025
