Previous
Photo 2122
A work in progress
At the beginning of November a friend and I had a go at throwing pottery on the wheel as seen
here
Today we painted our pieces and hope to collect them once they have been glazed and fired.
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2846
photos
140
followers
83
following
581% complete
2115
2116
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
1st December 2025 10:36am
paint
,
pottery
,
pots
,
clay
,
scw25
Diana
ace
Well done, they look fabulous. Can't wait to see how you painted them.
December 1st, 2025
Dorothy
ace
I’m very impressed! Look forward to seeing them finished.
December 1st, 2025
