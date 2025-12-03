Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2124
Hand embroidered Kneeler
Hanging on the back of the pews in St James church, Emsworth UK.
They were certainly colourful.
3rd December 2025
3rd Dec 25
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2848
photos
139
followers
83
following
581% complete
View this month »
2117
2118
2119
2120
2121
2122
2123
2124
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
3rd December 2025 12:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
pews
,
kneelers
,
scw25
JackieR
ace
Arre Beverley''s paper stained glass decorations up yet\??
December 3rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
I didn’t stay long enough to look, the noise was atrocious.
December 3rd, 2025
JackieR
ace
@wakelys
you'd have seen them on the way in......
December 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close