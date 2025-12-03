Previous
Hand embroidered Kneeler by wakelys
Hand embroidered Kneeler

Hanging on the back of the pews in St James church, Emsworth UK.
They were certainly colourful.
3rd December 2025 3rd Dec 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
JackieR ace
Arre Beverley''s paper stained glass decorations up yet\??
December 3rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond I didn’t stay long enough to look, the noise was atrocious.
December 3rd, 2025  
JackieR ace
@wakelys you'd have seen them on the way in......
December 3rd, 2025  
