Photo 2127
Hotel restaurant lighting
I had my back to the lights while having afternoon tea but noticed then when leaving.
6th December 2025
6th Dec 25
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2851
photos
139
followers
84
following
582% complete
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
6th December 2025 4:41pm
lighting
scw25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a lovely mix of shapes
December 6th, 2025
