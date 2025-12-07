Sign up
Photo 2128
Watching the waves
With editing in lightroom to add atmosphere.
7th December 2025
7th Dec 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Photo Details
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
7th December 2025 3:28pm
Tags
sea
,
bird
,
waves
,
eastney
,
scw25
gloria jones
ace
Wow...super action shot
December 7th, 2025
