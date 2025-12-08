Sign up
Previous
Photo 2129
Todays hightide
Not quite so windy today but still some impressive crashing waves.
8th December 2025
8th Dec 25
1
0
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
whereilive
,
haylingisland
,
scw25
katy
ace
It looks very cold with that cloudy sky but you got a terrific shot of the wave!
December 8th, 2025
