It remains stormy by wakelys
It remains stormy

And another high tide.
By this time it was raining so sat in the comfort of my car. Therefore no fancy dang tripods, monopods or similar used.
The seagull enjoy the storm as they can pick fish out of the rolling waves.
9th December 2025

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
JackieR
Don't need a trippy uppy thing in your car! Fabulous capture
December 9th, 2025  
Shutterbug
Terrific timing and beautiful capture.
December 9th, 2025  
katy
FAV! Stunning composition again!

Such a shame you have to caveat your photos now!
December 9th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Fantastic with the gull.
December 9th, 2025  
