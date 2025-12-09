Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2130
It remains stormy
And another high tide.
By this time it was raining so sat in the comfort of my car. Therefore no fancy dang tripods, monopods or similar used.
The seagull enjoy the storm as they can pick fish out of the rolling waves.
9th December 2025
9th Dec 25
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2854
photos
140
followers
84
following
583% complete
View this month »
2123
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
9th December 2025 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
beach
,
storm
,
whereilive
,
haylingisland
,
scw25
JackieR
ace
Don't need a trippy uppy thing in your car! Fabulous capture
December 9th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific timing and beautiful capture.
December 9th, 2025
katy
ace
FAV! Stunning composition again!
Such a shame you have to caveat your photos now!
December 9th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Fantastic with the gull.
December 9th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Such a shame you have to caveat your photos now!