Knowlton church by wakelys
Knowlton church

According to the English heritage information board this is a Norman church extensively re-modelled in the14th century. It stands inside a late Neolithic henge monument constructed c2500 BC.
It was probably meant for ceremonial use.
Susan Wakely

ace
JackieR
a fabulous capture
