Oi, that’s my fish by wakelys
Photo 2132

Oi, that’s my fish

My husband was watching the cormorant catching the fish and I almost missed it. The cormorant took ages to swallow it.
11th December 2025 11th Dec 25

Susan Wakely

Corinne C ace
Fabulous timing!
December 11th, 2025  
