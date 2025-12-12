Previous
Christmas at Kingston Lacy by wakelys
Christmas at Kingston Lacy

I for information on Kingston Lacy see https://www.visit-dorset.com/listing/kingston-lacy/13146301/
12th December 2025 12th Dec 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
JackieR
Looks very elegant
December 12th, 2025  
Mags
Well done collage!
December 12th, 2025  
