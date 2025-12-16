Sign up
Previous
Photo 2137
Completed pots
Following on from 1st December as seen
here
my pots painted, glazed and presented to you.
16th December 2025
16th Dec 25
1
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2861
photos
139
followers
83
following
2130
2131
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
Tags
pots
,
scw25
JackieR
ace
These are beautiful sue!
December 16th, 2025
