Photo 2138
Lights
Playing with the lens ball
17th December 2025
17th Dec 25
6
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2862
photos
139
followers
83
following
585% complete
Views
5
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
17th December 2025 6:41pm
Public
ball
,
lens
,
lights
,
bokeh
,
dec25words
,
scw25
katy
ace
I love the way this turned out! It makes me want to try it and I just might… Or I might not!
December 17th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Very pretty
December 17th, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very cool!
December 17th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Nice
December 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
December 17th, 2025
Kathy
ace
A unique result.
December 17th, 2025
