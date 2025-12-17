Previous
Lights by wakelys
Photo 2138

Lights

Playing with the lens ball
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
585% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I love the way this turned out! It makes me want to try it and I just might… Or I might not!
December 17th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Very pretty
December 17th, 2025  
LManning (Laura) ace
Very cool!
December 17th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
December 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
December 17th, 2025  
Kathy ace
A unique result.
December 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact