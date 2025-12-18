Sign up
Previous
Photo 2139
Wreath
Picked, made and on the door within an hour.
Let’s hope that the wind doesn’t blow it to pieces.
18th December 2025
18th Dec 25
5
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2863
photos
139
followers
83
following
586% complete
View this month »
2132
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
18th December 2025 10:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wreath
,
scw25
,
homecrafting
katy
ace
Gorgeous! So many different skills from pottery to wreath making! You must be a Renaissance woman!
December 18th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
That's a very gorgeous wreath for Christmas. Will be a great attraction to passers-by. Fav.
December 18th, 2025
Babs
ace
Well done it is beautiful. Is there no end to your talents
December 18th, 2025
Diana
ace
It's beautiful, your door is lovely too.
December 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful!
December 18th, 2025
