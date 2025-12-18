Previous
Wreath by wakelys
Photo 2139

Wreath

Picked, made and on the door within an hour.
Let’s hope that the wind doesn’t blow it to pieces.
18th December 2025 18th Dec 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
586% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
Gorgeous! So many different skills from pottery to wreath making! You must be a Renaissance woman!
December 18th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
That's a very gorgeous wreath for Christmas. Will be a great attraction to passers-by. Fav.
December 18th, 2025  
Babs ace
Well done it is beautiful. Is there no end to your talents
December 18th, 2025  
Diana ace
It's beautiful, your door is lovely too.
December 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact