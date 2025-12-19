Sign up
Previous
Photo 2140
Christmas cake
Baked last month, decorated last week, eat next week.
19th December 2025
19th Dec 25
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2864
photos
139
followers
83
following
586% complete
View this month »
2133
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
19th December 2025 11:12am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas
,
cake
,
baking
,
baubles
,
dec25words
,
scw25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beautifully presented and I bet it will taste lovely! We are ¾ of the way through ours as we start it at the beginning of Advent. Delicious treat!
December 19th, 2025
JackieR
ace
That's such a pretty presentation
December 19th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Looks delicious…beautiful presentation
December 19th, 2025
