Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2141
Him outdoors
The oak tree has dropped all of its leaves and a few twigs so time to sweep the leaves and cleat the gutters.
Pleased to say job completed without incident.
20th December 2025
20th Dec 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2865
photos
139
followers
83
following
586% complete
View this month »
2134
2135
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
20th December 2025 11:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
roof
,
hubby
,
sweeping
,
dec25words
,
scw25
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
December 20th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close