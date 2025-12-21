Previous
Lovely walk by wakelys
Photo 2142

Lovely walk

Before a lazy afternoon.
21st December 2025 21st Dec 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
586% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That looks fresh and lovely
December 21st, 2025  
Mags ace
Beautiful capture.
December 21st, 2025  
John Falconer ace
Beautiful. Love it!
December 21st, 2025  
Beverley ace
Gorgeousness
December 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact