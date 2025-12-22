Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2143
Baubles
Just a small collection of the baubles on my tree.
Every year I think about having a theme but then I remember the memories that I have collected along the way.
22nd December 2025
22nd Dec 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2867
photos
139
followers
83
following
587% complete
View this month »
2136
2137
2138
2139
2140
2141
2142
2143
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
21st December 2025 10:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
london
,
barcelona
,
baubles
,
amsterdam
,
scw25
,
treedecorations
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely! The London teddy and phone box is very cute
December 22nd, 2025
Liz Gooster
ace
You have some beautiful baubles
@wakelys
December 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close