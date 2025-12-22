Previous
Baubles by wakelys
Photo 2143

Baubles

Just a small collection of the baubles on my tree.
Every year I think about having a theme but then I remember the memories that I have collected along the way.
Susan Wakely

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely! The London teddy and phone box is very cute
Liz Gooster ace
You have some beautiful baubles @wakelys
