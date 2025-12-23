Sign up
Previous
Photo 2144
Uppark House
A great way to get into the spirit of Christmas is to visit a National trust property.
23rd December 2025
23rd Dec 25
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
christmas
,
nationaltrust
,
uppark
,
scw25
Beverley
ace
Beautiful photo…
December 23rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Such pretty trees.
December 23rd, 2025
