Previous
Photo 2146
Selfie time
Christmas songs playing, food cooking and an afternoon of indulgence ahead.
Very Best Wishes to you all.
25th December 2025
25th Dec 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
bauble
,
selfie
,
christmasday
,
scw25
,
heartofthehome
Mags
ace
A lovely selfie!
December 25th, 2025
