Photo 2147
Which way to go?
Lovely walk this morning before the next round of food.
26th December 2025
26th Dec 25
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2872
photos
139
followers
83
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
26th December 2025 12:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sign
,
beach
,
crows
,
hayling
,
whereilive
,
scw25
Mags
A beautiful and little ominous capture!
December 26th, 2025
