Previous
Ring-a-ring o’ roses by wakelys
Photo 2149

Ring-a-ring o’ roses

A pocket full of posies,
A-tishoo! A-tishoo!
We all fall down
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
588% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Brian ace
Well spotted and captured
December 28th, 2025  
Diana ace
This brought back fond childhood memories, well spotted and captured.
December 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact