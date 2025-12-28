Sign up
Previous
Photo 2149
Ring-a-ring o’ roses
A pocket full of posies,
A-tishoo! A-tishoo!
We all fall down
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
Tags
cones
,
scw25
,
schoolplayground
,
millrytheschool
Brian
ace
Well spotted and captured
December 28th, 2025
Diana
ace
This brought back fond childhood memories, well spotted and captured.
December 28th, 2025
