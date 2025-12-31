Previous
Sea Mist by wakelys
Sea Mist

Very atmospheric walk along the beach today.
Happy NewYear to one and all.
31st December 2025 31st Dec 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Peter Dulis
wonderful capture
December 31st, 2025  
Mags
A beautiful misty scene.
December 31st, 2025  
Kate A 🇦🇺
Happy New Year Susan
December 31st, 2025  
Corinne C
Beautiful. Happy New Year Susan!
December 31st, 2025  
Tia
Lovely misty shot. Happy New Year!
December 31st, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Lovely
December 31st, 2025  
