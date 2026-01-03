Previous
Two for joy. by wakelys
Photo 2155

Two for joy.

Lots of bird activity in the garden this morning.
3rd January 2026 3rd Jan 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
590% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Wonderful capture! Marvelous birds.
January 3rd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact