Natures sculpture by wakelys
Photo 2158

Natures sculpture

As the sun was coming up this morning there was a warm glow.
6th January 2026 6th Jan 26

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
JackieR ace
Beautiful golden hour image
January 6th, 2026  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and golden glow.
January 6th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely capture
January 6th, 2026  
