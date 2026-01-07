Previous
Oil on water by wakelys
Photo 2159

Oil on water

Well what else do you do when you need to stay at home to allow gas engineers to access your home throughout the day.
7th January 2026 7th Jan 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
591% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
I think you chose a very wise way to spend your time waiting! What a stunning abstract! FAV
January 7th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Wow this is fascinating!
January 7th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact