Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2159
Oil on water
Well what else do you do when you need to stay at home to allow gas engineers to access your home throughout the day.
7th January 2026
7th Jan 26
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2884
photos
137
followers
81
following
591% complete
View this month »
2152
2153
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
7th January 2026 12:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
oil
,
scw26
katy
ace
I think you chose a very wise way to spend your time waiting! What a stunning abstract! FAV
January 7th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Wow this is fascinating!
January 7th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close