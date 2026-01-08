Previous
Identical twins by wakelys
Photo 2160

Identical twins

Good old British postboxes from the era of the late Queen Elizabeth ll.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Susan Wakely
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Lovely pairing, I like their shapes. Not all are alike, eh?
January 8th, 2026  
Sally Ings ace
Cool find. They look as though they've recently been repainted
January 8th, 2026  
Chrissie ace
Lovely pic.They look as though they’re on guard!
January 8th, 2026  
Shutterbug ace
Gotta love ‘em.
January 8th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Must be a populated area for two so close.
January 8th, 2026  
JackieR ace
Wonder why they go around in pairs???
January 8th, 2026  
