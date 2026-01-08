Sign up
Photo 2160
Identical twins
Good old British postboxes from the era of the late Queen Elizabeth ll.
8th January 2026
8th Jan 26
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
postbox
,
southsea
,
scw25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Lovely pairing, I like their shapes. Not all are alike, eh?
January 8th, 2026
Sally Ings
ace
Cool find. They look as though they've recently been repainted
January 8th, 2026
Chrissie
ace
Lovely pic.They look as though they’re on guard!
January 8th, 2026
Shutterbug
ace
Gotta love ‘em.
January 8th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
Must be a populated area for two so close.
January 8th, 2026
JackieR
ace
Wonder why they go around in pairs???
January 8th, 2026
