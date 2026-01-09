Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2161
Gasworks
In our street looking across from the bedroom window. Slight noise, minimal disruption and the workmen are very friendly.
They are upgrading pipe work to each property.
9th January 2026
9th Jan 26
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2886
photos
138
followers
82
following
592% complete
View this month »
2154
2155
2156
2157
2158
2159
2160
2161
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
9th January 2026 9:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gasworks
,
whereilive
,
scw26
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Dread when they do this on our street. Main road and the contraflows really wind people up. Nice catch of the action
January 9th, 2026
Steve Chappell
ace
Looks like quite a crew. Glad they are not much disruption
January 9th, 2026
Dione Giorgio
Nice shot. It's nice to have workmen taking care not to disturb neighbours.
January 9th, 2026
xbm
ace
Good to remember when they did this.
January 9th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close