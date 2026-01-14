Sign up
Previous
Photo 2166
Strawberry plant runner
I meant to propagate them at the end of the season. Now interest to see if any life remains in them at the end of the winter.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2891
photos
138
followers
82
following
593% complete
View this month »
2159
2160
2161
2162
2163
2164
2165
2166
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
14th January 2026 1:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scw25
,
strawberryplant
Kathryn M
ace
We often leave our runners to do their own thing and pot them up in late spring. Love your capture and the details.
January 14th, 2026
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful close up
January 14th, 2026
Mags
ace
Very nice tones and detail.
January 14th, 2026
