Strawberry plant runner by wakelys
Photo 2166

Strawberry plant runner

I meant to propagate them at the end of the season. Now interest to see if any life remains in them at the end of the winter.
14th January 2026 14th Jan 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
593% complete

Kathryn M ace
We often leave our runners to do their own thing and pot them up in late spring. Love your capture and the details.
January 14th, 2026  
Corinne C ace
Beautiful close up
January 14th, 2026  
Mags ace
Very nice tones and detail.
January 14th, 2026  
