Squirrel Drey by wakelys
Photo 2172

Squirrel Drey

This nest is now obvious now that all of the leaves have gone. There has been quite a lot of activity recently with the pesky vermin using our garden as a playground.
20th January 2026 20th Jan 26

Susan Wakely

