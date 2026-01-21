Sign up
Photo 2173
Blue Tit
Wet miserable day but I have a new camera and lens to play with.
21st January 2026
21st Jan 26
1
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2898
photos
138
followers
82
following
595% complete
2166
2167
2168
2169
2170
2171
2172
2173
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
21st January 2026 10:13am
Privacy
Public
Tags
bird
,
bluetit
,
scw26
Beverley
ace
Exciting playtime… beautiful & stunning details of this lovely blue tit
January 21st, 2026
