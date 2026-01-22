Previous
Nothing but greenery by wakelys
Photo 2174

Nothing but greenery

For the past 3 years I have loved, fed and given attention to these amaryllis bulbs and they have not achieved a flower.
22nd January 2026 22nd Jan 26

Susan Wakely

John Falconer ace
This hit me in the eye as soon as it popped up on the screen!! Terrific. Favourite for me to think about and maybe try myself.
January 22nd, 2026  
Mags ace
A beautiful capture of your green plants and light.
January 22nd, 2026  
Sid ace
Here’s hoping your patience will be rewarded this year. Lovely lighting adds real impact...
January 22nd, 2026  
katy ace
I feel your frustration, but don’t give up on them! They have given you an absolutely stunning photo especially in that light
January 22nd, 2026  
