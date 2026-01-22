Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2174
Nothing but greenery
For the past 3 years I have loved, fed and given attention to these amaryllis bulbs and they have not achieved a flower.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
4
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2899
photos
138
followers
82
following
595% complete
View this month »
2167
2168
2169
2170
2171
2172
2173
2174
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
22nd January 2026 10:50am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
amaryllis
,
scw26
John Falconer
ace
This hit me in the eye as soon as it popped up on the screen!! Terrific. Favourite for me to think about and maybe try myself.
January 22nd, 2026
Mags
ace
A beautiful capture of your green plants and light.
January 22nd, 2026
Sid
ace
Here’s hoping your patience will be rewarded this year. Lovely lighting adds real impact...
January 22nd, 2026
katy
ace
I feel your frustration, but don’t give up on them! They have given you an absolutely stunning photo especially in that light
January 22nd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close