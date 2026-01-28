Sign up
Previous
Photo 2180
Reflection in the lake.
This concrete structure is part of a World War II Heavy Anti-aircraft gunsite. You will find several in the area. This particular one is in a fishing lake at the golf club.
28th January 2026
28th Jan 26
3
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
reflection
,
lake
,
scw26
,
sinahlake
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing structure.
January 28th, 2026
Beverley
ace
This photo really caught my eye…. the shadows are brilliant & the pretty ripples on the top dazzling in the light. Great photo…
January 28th, 2026
KV
ace
Very peaceful setting for that robust structure… I’m sure during WWII it was a different story.
January 28th, 2026
