Reflection in the lake. by wakelys
Reflection in the lake.

This concrete structure is part of a World War II Heavy Anti-aircraft gunsite. You will find several in the area. This particular one is in a fishing lake at the golf club.
Susan Wakely

Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5.
Fabulous capture of this amazing structure.
January 28th, 2026  
This photo really caught my eye…. the shadows are brilliant & the pretty ripples on the top dazzling in the light. Great photo…
January 28th, 2026  
Very peaceful setting for that robust structure… I’m sure during WWII it was a different story.
January 28th, 2026  
