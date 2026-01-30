Sign up
Previous
Photo 2182
Poo
But who did it belong to?
The most likely culprit is a pigeon as they frequently visit my garden.
1/2 inch across and an artistic deposit I thought.
An entry for the Eye of beholder challenge.
Maybe there should be a challenge for shapes in nature!
30th January 2026
30th Jan 26
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
Tags
poo
,
scw26
,
eotb-171
,
pigeonpoo
Kate A 🇦🇺
ace
According to google lens it’s a cutworm ( hairless caterpillar) 😂
January 30th, 2026
