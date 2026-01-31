Previous
Fixing Winnie the Poo
Photo 2183

Fixing Winnie the Poo

Bought in to the Repair Cafe this morning as Winnie thePoo had lost his voice.
31st January 2026

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Mags
Oh how nice and what a good idea!
January 31st, 2026  
KV
Did they get him fixed?
January 31st, 2026  
