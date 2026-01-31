Sign up
Photo 2183
Fixing Winnie the Poo
Bought in to the Repair Cafe this morning as Winnie thePoo had lost his voice.
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2909
photos
136
followers
82
following
598% complete
2176
2177
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
31st January 2026 10:39am
Tags
winniethepoo
,
repaircafe
,
scw26
Mags
ace
Oh how nice and what a good idea!
January 31st, 2026
KV
ace
Did they get him fixed?
January 31st, 2026
