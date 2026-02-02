Sign up
Previous
Photo 2185
February2
Visit to Arundel Wetland Centre and rewarded with seeing this little beauty and her partner.
Weather not brilliant at the beginning of the day so not the best.
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
7
5
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2911
photos
135
followers
82
following
598% complete
View this month »
2178
2179
2180
2181
2182
2183
2184
2185
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
7
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z50_2
Taken
2nd February 2026 10:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
arundel
,
kingfisher
,
scw26
Jennifer
ace
Wow, you're so lucky. I haven't seen one yet but have been trying! Super shot.
February 2nd, 2026
gloria jones
ace
Great pop of color :)
February 2nd, 2026
Diana
ace
Well done, such a gorgous bird.
February 2nd, 2026
katy
ace
Lucky you! Excellent shot of this little kingfisher and I like how you used the selective coloring
February 2nd, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
Beautiful! I love it with the selective colour.
February 2nd, 2026
JackieR
ace
Perfect selective colour
February 2nd, 2026
Susan Wakely
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
we must go. I know where it lives.
February 2nd, 2026
