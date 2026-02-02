Previous
February2 by wakelys
Visit to Arundel Wetland Centre and rewarded with seeing this little beauty and her partner.
Weather not brilliant at the beginning of the day so not the best.
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Susan Wakely

Jennifer ace
Wow, you're so lucky. I haven't seen one yet but have been trying! Super shot.
February 2nd, 2026  
gloria jones ace
Great pop of color :)
February 2nd, 2026  
Diana ace
Well done, such a gorgous bird.
February 2nd, 2026  
katy ace
Lucky you! Excellent shot of this little kingfisher and I like how you used the selective coloring
February 2nd, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
Beautiful! I love it with the selective colour.
February 2nd, 2026  
JackieR ace
Perfect selective colour
February 2nd, 2026  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond we must go. I know where it lives.
February 2nd, 2026  
