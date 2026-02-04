Sign up
Previous
Photo 2187
Febrauary4
Cheerful Camellia peeping over the fence.
I am spending February looking for colour but within the theme of FOR B&W month.
4th February 2026
4th Feb 26
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Tags
flower
,
camellia
,
scw26
Joan Robillard
ace
Pretty
February 4th, 2026
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Nice selective colouring.
February 4th, 2026
katy
ace
Such a pretty Camellia and I like the little drops on it
February 4th, 2026
