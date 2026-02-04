Previous
Febrauary4 by wakelys
Photo 2187

Febrauary4

Cheerful Camellia peeping over the fence.
I am spending February looking for colour but within the theme of FOR B&W month.
4th February 2026 4th Feb 26

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Joan Robillard ace
Pretty
February 4th, 2026  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Nice selective colouring.
February 4th, 2026  
katy ace
Such a pretty Camellia and I like the little drops on it
February 4th, 2026  
