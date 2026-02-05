Sign up
Photo 2188
February5
On a dismal day with a short respite from the rain the artwork caught my attention.
5th February 2026
5th Feb 26
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
graffiti
,
wallart
,
scw26
katy
ace
A great message and very colorful artwork
February 5th, 2026
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
sweet
February 5th, 2026
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
February 5th, 2026
