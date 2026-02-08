Previous
February 8 by wakelys
Photo 2191

February 8

Well what else do you do when surrounded by sea mist.
8th February 2026 8th Feb 26

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
600% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

william wooderson ace
I can see your point. Or points, rather!
February 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact