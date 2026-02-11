Previous
February11 by wakelys
This hellebore is amongst a clump abounded behind someone’s house along from where I live.
I could sneak back and try to claim them but they look so happy and healthy where they are.
Susan Wakely

Dione Giorgio
Very nice shot.
February 11th, 2026  
