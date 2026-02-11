Sign up
Previous
Photo 2194
February11
This hellebore is amongst a clump abounded behind someone’s house along from where I live.
I could sneak back and try to claim them but they look so happy and healthy where they are.
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
2920
photos
136
followers
82
following
2187
2188
2189
2190
2191
2192
2193
2194
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
11th February 2026 10:06am
Exif
View Info
Tags
flower
,
hellebore
,
scw26
,
february2026
Dione Giorgio
Very nice shot.
February 11th, 2026
