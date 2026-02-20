Sign up
Previous
Photo 2203
February20
These tiny bottle sit on a windowsill in the utility room. Time fora little spring clean.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
5
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
2929
photos
136
followers
82
following
603% complete
View this month »
2196
2197
2198
2199
2200
2201
2202
2203
Photo Details
Views
21
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
20th February 2026 10:40am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bottles
,
windowsill
,
scw26
,
february2026
,
fossickedfinds
Babs
ace
A lovely collection of old bottles
February 20th, 2026
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
February 20th, 2026
JackieR
ace
A fabulous collection of fossicked finds
February 20th, 2026
LManning (Laura)
ace
I like the POV
February 20th, 2026
katy
ace
I was going to ask if they were fossicked but then I saw Jackie’s comment. A nice variety of shapes and colors.
February 20th, 2026
