February20 by wakelys
These tiny bottle sit on a windowsill in the utility room. Time fora little spring clean.
Susan Wakely

February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
Babs ace
A lovely collection of old bottles
February 20th, 2026  
Peter Dulis ace
nice
February 20th, 2026  
JackieR ace
A fabulous collection of fossicked finds
February 20th, 2026  
LManning (Laura) ace
I like the POV
February 20th, 2026  
katy ace
I was going to ask if they were fossicked but then I saw Jackie’s comment. A nice variety of shapes and colors.
February 20th, 2026  
