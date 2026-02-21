Previous
February21 by wakelys
Photo 2204

February21

The poo test kit has arrived. Sent every 2 years to those aged between 50 - 74 to test for blood in the poo, a possible sign of bowel cancer.
It always feels a bit weird posting it back!!
21st February 2026

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
katy ace
Lol! Definitely a rare and unusual subject for a photo. Thanks for showing just the box!
February 21st, 2026  
