Photo 2204
February21
The poo test kit has arrived. Sent every 2 years to those aged between 50 - 74 to test for blood in the poo, a possible sign of bowel cancer.
It always feels a bit weird posting it back!!
21st February 2026
21st Feb 26
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
February 2026 - where did 2025 go. Starting year 7 on 365 Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to...
katy
ace
Lol! Definitely a rare and unusual subject for a photo. Thanks for showing just the box!
February 21st, 2026
